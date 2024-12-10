8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls

8th Inter House Sports Championship concluded at Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) 8th Inter House Sports Championship concluded at Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls on Tuesday.

In this regard, BCCG arranged the closing ceremony of the 8th Inter-House Sports Championship.

The Commissioner SBA Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah declared the games start with a glittering ceremony.

The commendation ceremony presented a variety of spectacular programs, that includes wonderfully displayed PT show, perfectly synchronized march-past of sports contingent, friendly tug of war and welcome tableau for cheering the audience.

Air Vice Marshal Tahir Abdul Majeed Ranjha TI (M), SI (M) graced the event of prize Distribution Ceremony as Chief Guest. While appreciating the college in his presidential address, the Chief Guest said that he is impressed to know that Bakhtawarians are second to none not merely in academics but sports as well.

" This year Champions Trophy is awarded to "Bilqees House" and Runner-up Trophy is clinched by "Elsa Kazi House".

The glittering ceremony was attended by various dignitaries and students from various colleges of Nawabshah.