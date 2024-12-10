- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- 8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls
8th Inter-House Sports Championship Concludes At Bakhtawar Cadet College For Girls
Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2024 | 08:35 PM
8th Inter House Sports Championship concluded at Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls on Tuesday
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) 8th Inter House Sports Championship concluded at Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls on Tuesday.
In this regard, BCCG arranged the closing ceremony of the 8th Inter-House Sports Championship.
The Commissioner SBA Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah declared the games start with a glittering ceremony.
The commendation ceremony presented a variety of spectacular programs, that includes wonderfully displayed PT show, perfectly synchronized march-past of sports contingent, friendly tug of war and welcome tableau for cheering the audience.
Air Vice Marshal Tahir Abdul Majeed Ranjha TI (M), SI (M) graced the event of prize Distribution Ceremony as Chief Guest. While appreciating the college in his presidential address, the Chief Guest said that he is impressed to know that Bakhtawarians are second to none not merely in academics but sports as well.
" This year Champions Trophy is awarded to "Bilqees House" and Runner-up Trophy is clinched by "Elsa Kazi House".
The glittering ceremony was attended by various dignitaries and students from various colleges of Nawabshah.
Recent Stories
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters
NA session to continue till Dec 20
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..
Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested
Chinese delegation visits TDAP
Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons
More Stories From Sports
-
20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins1 hour ago
-
Nafay guides UMT Markhors win against Engro Dolphins1 hour ago
-
WSF World Team Squash C'ship: Unbeaten Pakistan qualify for playoffs3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today9 hours ago
-
PHF announces 2nd COAS inter-club hockey championship from Dec 2022 hours ago
-
ICP commends national blind cricket team1 day ago
-
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy 20251 day ago
-
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series1 day ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games 2024 set to take place in Islamabad1 day ago
-
Pak Shaheen Football Club qualifies for semi finals1 day ago
-
Murree snowfall, Rescue-1122 put on high alert1 day ago
-
M Ali Larosh bags National Badminton Championship title1 day ago