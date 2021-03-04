The 8th Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association (ITBA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), would be held at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from March 7

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The 8th Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association (ITBA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), would be held at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from March 7.

According to PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, the federation has given the approval to ITBA to hold the championship, which includes men and ladies singles competitions.

"On March 8, on the occasion of International Women Day, special competitions will also be held for women athletes," he said.

He said those who wish to participate in these competitions could register their Names till March 6. "Prizes will be distributed to the winners at the end of the event," he said.

