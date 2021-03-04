UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8th Islamabad Tenpin Bowling C'ship From March 7

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:00 PM

8th Islamabad Tenpin Bowling C'ship from March 7

The 8th Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association (ITBA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), would be held at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from March 7

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The 8th Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association (ITBA) in collaboration with Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), would be held at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from March 7.

According to PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, the federation has given the approval to ITBA to hold the championship, which includes men and ladies singles competitions.

"On March 8, on the occasion of International Women Day, special competitions will also be held for women athletes," he said.

He said those who wish to participate in these competitions could register their Names till March 6. "Prizes will be distributed to the winners at the end of the event," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rawalpindi March Women Event From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.15 a barrel W ..

5 seconds ago

Six-day free medical camp held for Khyber distt Ba ..

8 seconds ago

Madrid's Vaccination of Essential Workers Causing ..

9 seconds ago

A delegation of IUB participates in training progr ..

11 seconds ago

Rope Skipping competitions to be held on Int'l Wom ..

13 seconds ago

'Victimization of journalists, students increased ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.