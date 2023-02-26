UrduPoint.com

8th Marathon Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

8th marathon held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The 8th Lakson Investments SOP Unified Marathon under Special Olympics Pakistan was held at DHA Phase-8 near the beach in which a 21km marathon, 10 and 5km races and 1km unified walk took place.

According to a communique, a large number of men, women, seniors, artists, athletes also participated alongside special athletes and people from different walks of life, Special children including the dumb, deaf and mentally challenged people also participated.

The purpose of the marathon was to show solidarity with the special people.

Medals and cash prizes of Rs 15,000 to the first position winners, Rs 10,000 to the second position and Rs 5,000 to the third position winner were givenThe sponsorship of five national team players was also announced for the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany from 17 to 25 June this year.

