9-year Old Rising Star Adayan Gul Wins U-11 Sonu Junior Squash Title
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Rising star nine-year-old squash prodigy Adayan Gul, originally from New York, has made headlines after capturing the Under-11 Sonu Junior Squash Tournament title in Connecticut, securing a major milestone in his young career.
Adayan displayed remarkable skill and determination throughout the competition.
In the quarterfinals, he overcame Connecticut’s Methoo V with scores of 11-8, 11-1, 12-10, advancing confidently to the next stage.
He then powered through the semifinals, defeating New Jersey’s Kian Cowl 11-7, 11-3, 11-2 to earn his place in the championship match.
The final proved to be a thriller, as Adayan faced Belgium’s Sebastien Verpoorten. In a nail-biting five-game contest, Gul triumphed 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 3-11, 11-7, clinching the trophy and cementing his reputation as one of squash’s brightest young talents.
Adayan’s success is deeply tied to the guidance of his father and coach, Adnan Gul, a Level 3 certified international squash coach with nearly two decades of experience. Adnan has coached players in both Malaysia and the United States and is widely recognized for his expertise in squash development and sports science.
“If Adayan continues working with the same dedication, he has the potential to become one of the best international players,” said Adnan, proud of his son’s rapid rise in the sport. “I also played squash in Peshawar and want my son to be like squash legends Jehangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman,” he added.
Adayan only began competing in squash tournaments in November 2024, yet he has already shown tremendous progress.
He is currently ranked 4th in New York State for U-11 and holds the 39th position nationally.
His journey began with the U-9 Pyramid Tournament on October 6, 2024, where he defeated Illinois’ Elias Zohan in straight sets (11-5, 11-2, 11-6) and went on to win the event after beating New York’s Anil Lewis in the semifinal and top-seeded opponents in the final.
Later that year, he continued his winning streak at the Lifetime Westchester Tournament on December 29, 2024. After dominant early-round performances, Adayan stunned top seed George Bellis in a dramatic final comeback (7-11, 1-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-5), proving his resilience under pressure.
With his latest victory in Connecticut, Adayan Gul has firmly established himself as a name to watch in junior squash. His dream, he says, is clear: to one day become a World Champion.
Talking to APP, Adnan Gul, said that he is coaching Malaysian and American players currently in the international circuit and performing well. He said he is coaching squash for over 19 years. “I have completed the Level Three Certified Coaching Course in the United States, Level Two courses in Malaysia and the United States, and Level One courses in Sports Science in Malaysia,” father of Adyan Gul said.
About his son, he said, he techniques are very good but he needs hard work as for squash one should be believe in hard working, dedication and commitment.
Adyan started playing squash competitions from November last year and has performed well.
He is ranked fourth in the New York State rankings in B.U.L. and 39th in the national rankings. His father Adnan Gul says that if Adyan Gul continues to play hard like this, he can become a great international player.
