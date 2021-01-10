90 visually impaired persons participated in Rawaplindi Marathon

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 90 visually impaired persons on Sunday took part in Marathon organized in Rawalpindi setting a world record of highest number of visually challenged participants in any such race Speaking to the participants in prize distribution ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq said persons with disabilities could prove their talent if got opportunity.

He said it was responsibility of all to help them explore their talent and become a productive part of the society.

He said that he was also thankful to the sports Department, Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments for making this event a success.

The prize distribution ceremony was also attended by District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Shams Tawheed and other concerned officials and athletes.

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the 16km open category and the 6km under-16 and visually impaired category in the marathon.

On the occasion, District Sports Officer Shams Tawheed said that for the first time in the world, about 90 blind people have participated in the six km long marathon.

He said the Guinness Book of Records had been contacted in this regard and that Rawalpindi was the first city in the world to hold a marathon for such a large number of visually impaired persons.