UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90 Visually Impaired Persons Participated In Rawaplindi Marathon

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

90 visually impaired persons participated in Rawaplindi Marathon

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 90 visually impaired persons on Sunday took part in Marathon organized in Rawalpindi setting a world record of highest number of visually challenged participants in any such race Speaking to the participants in prize distribution ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq said persons with disabilities could prove their talent if got opportunity.

He said it was responsibility of all to help them explore their talent and become a productive part of the society.

He said that he was also thankful to the sports Department, Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments for making this event a success.

The prize distribution ceremony was also attended by District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Shams Tawheed and other concerned officials and athletes.

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the 16km open category and the 6km under-16 and visually impaired category in the marathon.

On the occasion, District Sports Officer Shams Tawheed said that for the first time in the world, about 90 blind people have participated in the six km long marathon.

He said the Guinness Book of Records had been contacted in this regard and that Rawalpindi was the first city in the world to hold a marathon for such a large number of visually impaired persons.

Related Topics

World Police Sports Punjab Traffic Marathon Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Sunday Event All Race

Recent Stories

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

6 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

51 minutes ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.