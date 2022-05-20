UrduPoint.com

93 Squads For CCA U19 Tournament Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 12:02 PM

93 squads for CCA U19 tournament announced

All six Cricket Associations to hold matches from 21 May

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022) Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab squads for City Cricket Association U19 Tournament, which commences on 21 May.

The sides have been selected through robust and merit-based open trials where the PCB have spent around PKR 10 million to ensure transparency in age-group cricket. The players born on or after 1 September 2003 and before 1 September 2007 were made eligible for selection in the tournament. The players who performed well in the last CCA U19 tournament and fall into age bracket for this year’s edition have also been named in the side.

The 50-over tournament has been designed to provide teenage cricketers with an opportunity to impress selectors ahead of the divisional tournament and PCB U19 three-day and one-day tournaments.

The performers will also get a chance to get selected in the inaugural edition of Pakistan Junior League, the player draft for the league is expected to take place in August.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Lahore from 1 to 15 October.

Keeping the health and welfare of the players of the top most priority, certain precautionary measures have been adopted to keep players fit during the tournament. The PCB will encourage players to wear floppy hats during the match and wet towels will also be available to the players.

Moreover, the match timings are also designed in a way to keep players fresh in the heat. The match will start at 830 and will go on till 1300. There will be a three hours break from 1300 to 1600 in the peak hours of heat. The match will resume again at 1600 and will conclude at 1830. There will also be a provision for additional drinks break in each innings.

The tournament will be covered digitally and with the live scores available on CricHQ.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab PCB Pakistani Rupee May August September October From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

12 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

12 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

12 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.