9th addition of IC Inter School Tennis Championships held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The 9th addition of IC Inter School Tennis Championships was held at the newly established tennis court of Custom Public School Nipa on Thursday.

44 students from 10 schools in Karachi took part in girls' and boys' events.

Nassim Ahmed, Secretary International Lawn Tennis Club was the chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up of both events.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Fixtures Secretary (IC Pakistan), Farha Riaz, (organizing Secretary & member IC Pakistan), Muhammad Kamil, Pakistan Custom, Farhana Pirzada, Principal Custom Public School, Raisa Ashfaq, KTA, Sarwar Hussain, KTA, Salman Karim Mughal, Shahab Khan, Coach, Tahreem Yousuf, Event Coordinator, Aysha Yousuf, Khalida, Adnan Khan & many school teachers were also present on the occasion.

Secretary International Lawn Tennis Club also inaugurated the Futsal Court at the same school.

Final results: Boys Singles Final Muhammad Haseeb of Govt. Jut Line School beat Ayan Ahmed of Jut Line Govt. School by 10-5 Girls Singles FinalSidra of Jut Line Govt. Girls School beat Hafsa of Govt. Anjuman e Islamia School Liaqatabad by 10-8