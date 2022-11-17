UrduPoint.com

9th Addition Of IC Inter School Tennis Championships Held

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

9th addition of IC Inter School Tennis Championships held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The 9th addition of IC Inter School Tennis Championships was held at the newly established tennis court of Custom Public School Nipa on Thursday.

44 students from 10 schools in Karachi took part in girls' and boys' events.

Nassim Ahmed, Secretary International Lawn Tennis Club was the chief guest and distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up of both events.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Fixtures Secretary (IC Pakistan), Farha Riaz, (organizing Secretary & member IC Pakistan), Muhammad Kamil, Pakistan Custom, Farhana Pirzada, Principal Custom Public School, Raisa Ashfaq, KTA, Sarwar Hussain, KTA, Salman Karim Mughal, Shahab Khan, Coach, Tahreem Yousuf, Event Coordinator, Aysha Yousuf, Khalida, Adnan Khan & many school teachers were also present on the occasion.

Secretary International Lawn Tennis Club also inaugurated the Futsal Court at the same school.

Final results: Boys Singles Final Muhammad Haseeb of Govt. Jut Line School beat Ayan Ahmed of Jut Line Govt. School by 10-5 Girls Singles FinalSidra of Jut Line Govt. Girls School beat Hafsa of Govt. Anjuman e Islamia School Liaqatabad by 10-8

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis Ayan Same Anjuman Event From Government Coach Court

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

2 hours ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.