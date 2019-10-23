9th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship 2019

On behalf of Pakistan Navy, being a Tournament organizer I welcome you all at the press conference regarding 9th CNS Amateur Golf Championship 2019 which will tee off from 25 - 27October at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) On behalf of Pakistan Navy, being a Tournament organizer I welcome you all at the press conference regarding 9th CNS Amateur Golf Championship 2019 which will tee off from 25 - 27October at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club Lahore.

This Championship represents a continuity of effort and devotion by Pakistan Navy to the cause of promoting Golf in the country. It has now acquired the status of a premier event and is eagerly sought by champions of our golf arena as well as other upcoming and talented golfers who seek elevation of their ranking in the national golf circuit of Pakistan. From the moment the schedule of the CNS Golf Championship is announced, there is a craze amongst the golfing community for getting registered as competitors and participants but then only the skilled ones are eligible and an amateur golfer has to be in the handicap 12 and below to get accepted as a participant in the actual championship.

The Patron is extremely delighted that this event has become an essential part of the National Golf events since its inception 8 years back in 2011. In this event, the golf players seek participation joy and glory will come forward and demonstrate their playing skill and ability in the premier activity. Moreover, through continuity, this championship has attained an admirable status and is regarded as eminent championship of the national golf calendar.

Before I move forward first let me acknowledge the services of the Defence Raya Golf & Country Club management and staff for providing full support in organizing these events and have prepared the Golf Course in a way that the participants will be much comfortable. I understand that fairways are in great shape and accurate hitting will be a pleasure, for the participants.

Pakistan Navy wishes to enhance its association with sports promotion and development. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMehmoodAbbasiNI(M) is a sports lover and whole-heartedly subscribes to the holding of this national golf event and whishes the best to all participants.

Eligibility criteria for the main event for amateurs will be contested over three rounds with 18 holes to be played each day making it a total of 54 holes. Winner in this category will be awarded the title and the trophy and the victorious one will be the competitor with the best gross score. The seniors will compete over a total of 18 holes on 25October. Those eligible to participate must be above 55 years and have a handicap of 14 and below. Ladies contest will be over 18 holes on 25October and criteria for handicap is 30 and below. The participating ladies are spirited about the Championship and are optimistic about their chances. But then there are some very determined ones who have all the urge to appear as the challengers.

I must admire that, my entire team have vigorously pursued the arrangements to ensure that excellence remains the hallmark of the event. As for the playing arena, Defence Raya Golf Course has a standing amongst the golf courses of Asia and will be a challenge to the competing golfers, especially those coming from other stations.

In the end I take this opportunity to extend my heartiest appreciation to the management of Defence Raya Golf & Country Club and all sponsors who have ensured their all out support to the team of Station Headquarter Navy in organizing this Mega event. Without their support this championship of such a magnitude is very difficult to be organized.