9th DIG Aman Ullah Memorial KP Tennis From Dec 31

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

9th DIG Aman Ullah Memorial KP Tennis from Dec 31

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The 9th edition of the DIG Amanullah Memorial KP Tennis Championship would be commencing on December 31 here at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex.

This was stated by Senior Vice President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association and known cardiologist Dr Farhat Abbas while talking to media here on Wednesday. He said arrangements for the smooth sailing of the championship have already been completed.

The championship, in which top-ranking players from across Pakistan, is carrying a cash prize of Rs 200,000.

Dr Abbas said that players from Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Air Force, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and all provinces would take part in the championship.

The championship would continue until January 7, he said, adding that late DIG Aman Ullah rendered great services for the promotion of sports in the province and not only loved Tennis but also played an active role in holding scores of other sporting activities in the province.

He said the entry of the players has been made subject to Form-B so that there is no scope for the superiority of merit and right of compensation. December 28 is fixed as the last date for entry, while the draw would be held on December 30, he added.

Pakistan's top-seeded players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, Pakistan No 2 Shoaib Khan, and Pakistan N0 5 Yusuf Khalil, Barkatullah and other top national ranking players, including international Hamza Roman, Saqib Umar, Hamid Israr, M Shayan, Faizan, Salar, and Ryan Umar will participate in the competition along with more than 150 other players.

