9th Sindh Inter-Divisional Sepaktakraw Championship to commence from Oct 25

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 9th Sindh Inter-Divisional Sepaktakraw Championship organised by Sindh Sepaktakraw Association will be played on Sunday (October 25) in Hyderabad.

According Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association Muhammad Arif Hafeez, the organising committee included Babar Keerio as Chairman, Akhtar Ali and Aijaz Ahmed Vice Chairmen, Maryam Keerio Focal Person, Muhammad Khalid Organising Secretary, Naushad Ahmed Khan Technical Delegate, Shabbir Ahmed Chairman Jury, Abdul Raheem, Sharoz Alvi and Shaikh Muhammad Shakeel Technical Officials while Isra Keerio, Irfan Ahmed and Muhammad Ishaq as members.

He said that men and women teams of all 6 divisions would participate in the championship.