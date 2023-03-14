9th Sports Gala of Bacha Khan University Charsadda begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The 9th edition of the Annual Sports Gala of Bacha Khan University Charsadda got under way with joyful moments and great enthusiasm witnessed among both female and male athletes of the total 16 departments taking part.

Test cricketer Sajid Khan, Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University Charsadda Dr. Bashir Khan, Dr. Salahuddin, a former Chairman of the Sports Science Department Gomal University, international researcher Dr. Faheem, international cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Muhammad Fazal, Principal Aspire Grammar School, international martial art coach Taj Muhammad, Director Sports Bacha University Charsadda and former international athlete Shabana Khattak, players and a large number of students were also present.

A total of 3000 plus athletes of the Bacha University of 16 affiliated departments including Agriculture, Biotechnology and Microbiology, Botany and Zoology, Chemistry, Computer Science, English, Economics, Geology, Mathematics and Statistics, Management Sciences, Pashto, Pharmacy, Political Science, Sociology, Physics, education and Contingent of the participated in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program participated in a smart March Past, followed by recitation from Holy Quran by Qari Kalim Ullah and a thrill-packed National Anthem.

Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University Charsadda, who graced the occasion as chief guest, formally inaugurated the colorful Annual Day Sports Festival wherein the females are taking part in six different Games including Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics, Tug-of-War, cricket, and Volleyball while the male athletes are taking part in eight different Games comprising Hockey, Cricket, Football, Athletics, Tug-of-war, Badminton, Table Tennis and Volleyball.

The children team of Aspire Grammar School presented a stunning performance of welcoming the sitting spectators, followed by a thrilling tableaus of the kids of the same school that enthralled the spectators who responded well with their cheering hands.

A stunning tug of war competition was also held in which the administration and members of the faculties competed wherein the faculties defeated the administration by winning the battle 2-1. A total of 16 teams each competed in all eight male and six female Games while the competition would continue till March 20, 2023. The traditional Atharn (Dance) performed by the team of Jalal of Waziristan and Wahab Khan turned the whole complexion into a melodious one.

Speaking on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor lauded the efforts of the Sports Department for regularly holding the Annual Sports Gala from the last eight years. He said the management of the University is fully supporting and encouraging their students to take active part in healthy sports activities. He said the women football trials awarded to Bacha Khan University under Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shabaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt would be organized in befitting manners in all five zones across KP including Hazara, Swat, Mardan, Bannu and Peshawar.