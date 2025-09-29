“A Golf Tournament” organized on occasion of Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Day

“A Golf Tournament” was organized on the occasion of Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Day and the winning golfer’s were awarded medals here

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) “A Golf Tournament” was organized on the occasion of Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Day and the winning golfer’s were awarded medals here.

A Golf tournament was organized under the auspices of the Turkmenistan Embassy in Islamabad in Gold City Islamabad, in which ambassadors and diplomats of different countries and personalities from different walks of life participated.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad, Atadjan Movlamov, who has a special interest in golf, received great appreciation from diplomatic circles for organizing the Golf tournament.

During this time, diplomats from different countries, golf lovers and peoples from different walks of life appreciated the organization of the golf tournament, especially on the occasion of Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Day.

The Additional Secretary, MOFA Hamid Asghar Khan, the Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan is Pham Anh Tuan, Ambassador of Poland to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador Syria to Pakistan Dr. Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan, Wunna Han, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Ms. Marilina Armellin and diplomats from different Countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and EU countries also participated in the Golf tournament and Independent day ceremony of Turkmenistan.

During the final ceremony 34th Independence Day of Turkmenistan here in Golf City Islamabad, awards were distributed among the winning players of the golf tournament, including ambassadors and diplomats from Vietnam, Italy, Poland, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Brunei and Myanmar.

Before the national day ceremony of Turkmenistan, a golf tournament was also played between ambassadors and diplomats of different countries and personalities from different walks of life.

Meanwhile addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad, Atadjan Movlamov has said that the on the occasion of Turkmenistan’s 34th Independence Day, “We have organize the great sports activity in shape of Gold tournament , because Turkmen people are sports loving nation.

The Ambassador said that Turkmen nation is peace loving people and sports play a major role for collaboration between the different communities of the world.

Today is the 34th Independence Day of Turkmenistan and is a symbol of the continuation of the efforts of the nation for world peace and permanent neutrality.

The Ambassador said that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is based on great principles such as peace, neutrality and shared property in the world, which has been recognized by the international community, including the United Nations.

“The government and people of Turkmenistan advocate dialogue and integration among the global community, and regional connectivity and collaboration are a significant part of our country’s foreign policy”, he added.

He said that Turkmenistan is among the richest countries in the world in natural gas resources and will provide cooperation to all the regional countries in the energy sector for regional economic growth.

The Dean of diplomatic Corp said that today is a significant day and the people of Turkmenistan reaffirm their independence and cooperation between communities at the global level and world peace and security on this day.

The envoy said that Turkmenistan’s relations with regional countries, including Pakistan, are of utmost importance and span centuries in history.

“Our bilateral historical and cultural ties are helping to bring the two countries closer and economic and trade relations between the two countries are growing day by day.”