A month before Euro 2020, uncertainty off the pitch and on

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Postponed last year because of the pandemic, Euro 2020 finally kicks off in a month's time when Italy face Turkey in Rome but the health crisis continues to cast a shadow over a tournament being held for the first time at venues all across the continent.

UEFA's focus this week is on the headache of what to do with the Champions League final amid pressure from the UK government to move the all-English showpiece from Istanbul to England.

European football's governing body has already dealt with similar difficulties surrounding the Euro, which will be staged in 11 cities, concluding with the final in London on July 11.

Dublin was due to be the 12th host but was dropped in April after local authorities refused to give guarantees about a minimum number of spectators attending matches.

Its games have been moved to Saint-Petersburg and London, while Bilbao was dropped for the same reason but Spain will still stage four matches with Seville stepping in.

After a year of football in empty stadiums, UEFA was determined supporters would be able to attend games at the 24-team European Championship.