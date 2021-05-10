UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Month Before Euro 2020, Uncertainty Off The Pitch And On

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:14 PM

A month before Euro 2020, uncertainty off the pitch and on

Postponed last year because of the pandemic, Euro 2020 finally kicks off in a month's time when Italy face Turkey in Rome but the health crisis continues to cast a shadow over a tournament being held for the first time at venues all across the continent

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Postponed last year because of the pandemic, Euro 2020 finally kicks off in a month's time when Italy face Turkey in Rome but the health crisis continues to cast a shadow over a tournament being held for the first time at venues all across the continent.

UEFA's focus this week is on the headache of what to do with the Champions League final amid pressure from the UK government to move the all-English showpiece from Istanbul to England.

European football's governing body has already dealt with similar difficulties surrounding the Euro, which will be staged in 11 cities, concluding with the final in London on July 11.

Dublin was due to be the 12th host but was dropped in April after local authorities refused to give guarantees about a minimum number of spectators attending matches.

Its games have been moved to Saint-Petersburg and London, while Bilbao was dropped for the same reason but Spain will still stage four matches with Seville stepping in.

After a year of football in empty stadiums, UEFA was determined supporters would be able to attend games at the 24-team European Championship.

Related Topics

Football Turkey London Rome Bilbao Seville Same Istanbul Spain Italy United Kingdom Euro April July 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

35 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.