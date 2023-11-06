A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

(@FahadShabbir)

A new era in Western Australian cricket has arrived with the Perth Test to be known as ‘The West Test’ and to include an exciting new in-stadium experience for fans - ‘The West Test Hill’ to be presented by NRMA Insurance.

The annual NRMA Insurance West Test at Perth Stadium will help showcase Western Australia to the world through top-class sport and entertainment.

Fans will be called upon to #FillTheHill and welcome home the ICC World Test Champion Australians when they take on Pakistan from The West Test Hill, to be built across four bays within Perth Stadium.

Inspired by Test cricket’s rich history at the WACA Ground, with a nod to the world-class Perth Stadium, The Hill features three tiers and will house up to 500 patrons at a time.

CA has teamed up with NRMA Insurance to prioritise patron comfort and a great event experience, The West Test Hill will include a family area with games for children and ample shaded seating spaces for fans to relax and enjoy the first Test match of the summer.

Additionally, the CommBank Women’s International Series Test match between Australia and South Africa will also carry The West Test name, creating continuity between the women’s and men’s game and Test cricket across the state’s two venues.

Cricket Australia General Manager, Events & Operations Joel Morrison, said:

“International cricket in Perth has always been one of the great events of the Australian summer.

"The ‘West Test’ will take this to another level combining world-class action on the field with brilliant experiences for fans within the stadium, including on ‘The Hill’ thanks to the support of NRMA Insurance.



“The historic rivalry between Australia and Pakistan has been rekindled since our long-awaited tour to Pakistan last year so there is no better way to launch men’s international cricket this summer via the West Test in one of the world’s great cities.”

WA Cricket CEO, Christina Matthews, said:

“The West Test will give Western Australians something to be proud of – Women’s and Men’s Test matches that feel uniquely ours and showcase our brilliant stadia to the world.

“The first step in the transformation of our Men’s Test is The Hill, providing WA cricket fans with a new way to experience Australia’s clash with Pakistan at our world class Perth Stadium.

“We look forward to working with CA and all partners in the game to continue developing The West Test event as we move towards series against India and England in coming years.”

NRMA Insurance Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Michelle Klein, said:

“For nearly a century, NRMA Insurance has been dedicated to helping Australians. As the proud helpers of Australian cricket, becoming presenting partner of the West Test Hill is a great opportunity for us to help bring cricket to local fans in Western Australia.

"This new development at Perth Stadium pays homage to the legacy of the WACA Hill, which embodies the history, spirit and home of Western Australian cricket and its community.

“The West Test Hill, proudly presented by NRMA Insurance will now have a dedicated family area, with a unique design and stunning view, providing families with an ideal place to watch and enjoy the game.

"We look forward to seeing cricket fans and local communities come together and make memories watching blockbuster cricket.”

