UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Pak Fan Used To Send Me Letters Through Rashid: Vinod Kumbli

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

A Pak fan used to send me letters through Rashid: Vinod Kumbli

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Indian batsman Vinod Kumbli has revealed how a Pakistani fan followed him since 1991, and used to send him letters, through erstwhile glove-man Rashid Latif.

There have stories about India and Pakistan cricketers sharing a bond of friendship despite the traditional rivalry. Kambli said the Indian cricket team was treated very well in Pakistan. The fan, he was talking about here, followed him since 1991 when he made his debut in international cricket.

At that time there were no mobile phones or calls so he used to send letters to Kambli and express himself. He also said that you won't believe that Rashid used to bring him all the letters whenever he visited Pakistan. Kambli also very fondly said that even after he retired he retained fan following in Pakistan.

"We were treated very well when we went to Pakistan.

In fact, I have a fan, who was following my career since I made my debut in '91. He was from Karachi," said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast as quoted by cricketaddictor.com.

"And he used to send me letters because that time when there were no mobiles, no phone calls so he used to express himself through letters. And you won't believe who used to bring those letters for me Rashid Latif." "He (the fan) used to go to Rashid Latif and gave all his letters to him and Rashid, whenever they used to come here, then I got it.""So the fan following in Pakistan also, it's still there. When I was playing and after I retired also, the fan following was there," he said.

Kambli played 17 Tests for the national team, scoring 1084 runs at an average over 54.20. In the ODIs, he scored 2477 runs at an average over 34.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Mobile Rashid All From

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.