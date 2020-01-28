A record 26000 players of 122 Tehsils from 37 districts to be part of KP U-21 Games

A record 26000 players of 122 Tehsils from 37 districts including the merger tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be participating in the 4th edition of the KP U21 Games, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak told media men during his press briefing here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A record 26000 players of 122 Tehsils from 37 districts including the merger tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be participating in the 4th edition of the KP U21 Games, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak told media men during his press briefing here on Tuesday.

He said this time the pool of the U23 Games have been widening up to all 122 Tehsils of 37 districts across KP including 25 Tehsils and Seven Districts of the merger tribal areas. He said cash prizes have been doubles from that was in last year. The gold medal winner of each discipline would be awarded Rs. 100,000, silver medalist would get Rs. 50,000 and third position will be awarded Rs. 25000 instead of 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 was last year.

He said a revised plan has been approved as earlier there were 104 Tehsils but with the inclusion and forming of new Tehsils it increased to 122 Tehsils. Asfandyar Khan said that an increased has also been made from 32 districts to 37 districts.

He said the total cost of the Games was Rs. 370 million and had been approved but now it have to be revised after increasing in Tehsils and Districts. Because of the inclusion of new Tehsils and Districts the overall strength of the athletes reached to 26000 from previous 22907 players.

The award of the sports scholarship introduced in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 has also been increased so that to help the talented players to continue their education without facing any hardship as far as the tuition fee from class 9th to Master Classes are concerned.

The pool of the U21 Games, which had earlier been famous as U23 Games, have been widening up to almost 26000 male and female and would be played in 122 Tehsils of 37 districts in the first phase with six discipline comprising football, volleyball, athletics, badminton, kabaddi and tug of war for the male only.

There will be no female games at Tehsil level.

In the second phase at District level there will be 10 male and seven female games. A total of 4216 male players would take part in hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastic, Wushu and weightlifting while 3000 female will participate in volleyball, netball, athletics, tug of war, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

In the third phase at Regional level there will 2800 players part 14 male and 10 female games. The male games comprising Baseball, handball, tennis, archery, futsal, handball, swimming, cycling, snooker, full contact karate, bodybuilding, boxing, squash and chuck ball. For female there will be 10 different games comprising Baseball, hockey, squash, tennis, archery, wushu, judo, taekwondo, basketball and handball.

He said this traditional and indigenous games and games for the Paralympic (with the disabilities) would also part of the Under-23 Games wherein in Traditional and Indigenous Games and Paralympic Games a total of 6000 players would take part.

About the allocation of grant for the fourth edition of the Under-21 Games, he disclosed it would be a two year projects with a total allocation of Rs. 3900 million for each year. He said focus has been given to the female as well and that is why a separate facility would be establishing in each Regional Headquarters so that the female could continue their games without any hardship and within our culture norms and dignified manners.

He said there are more successive stories coming in and thanks to the media men who are constantly highlighting those players who were part of the U23 Games are now delivering good result at national and international levels.