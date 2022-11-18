UrduPoint.com

A Sports Gala To Be Organized For The Youth Very Soon, Says Mayor Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez Published November 18, 2022 | 10:50 AM

A sports gala to be organized for the youth very soon, says Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali inaugurated the Leeds College T20 Cricket Tournament here at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground the other day.

Speaking on this occasion, he said, soon a sports gala would be organized for the youth, and it will be sponsored at the official level. On the occasion, the Mayor of Peshawar cut the cake and inaugurated the cricket league by wearing regular cricket shorts.

Haji Zubair Ali said that sports activities should be organized for the youth very soon so that the young generation can be saved from bad activities. "We will be able to work in which we have allocated a budget for sports, we will bring forward the talent of the young generation and provide them with all kinds of facilities," he added.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced famous players in sports including Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Sr. Iftikhar and scores of other games who and other players highlighted the country.

They said that equipment will be provided for cricket, hockey, table tennis, squash and other sports, and a room will be built in the gymkhana in which free facilities will be provided to the players. Haji Zubair Ali inspected the gymkhana ground and issued orders for supply of lighting, pitch cover, furniture there etc.

