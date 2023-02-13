A week-long football training camp concludes

A week-long training camp under the Swindon Town Football Club England concluded at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ground here on Monday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A week-long training camp under the Swindon Town Football Club England concluded at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ground here on Monday.

According to a communiqu, Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon attended the concluding ceremony.

Around 23 young footballers participated in the camp under the supervision of English Coach Alex Pike.

A local coach Zubair Ghulam Rasool was selected from Karachi, who along with English coach Alex Pike had left for the Swindon Town Football Club for two weeks training.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon while addressing the closing ceremony of the camp, said that Lyari had the best talent and youth of Lyari were capable to move forward.

He said that last year a memorandum of understanding was signed between Swindon Town Football Club and Karachi Football Club to commence trials for Karachi's under-15 footballers with a short listing of 23 footballers. He said that coaches were also short-listed under the same agreement.

He said that the process was still continued. He further said that a talented coach had been selected today and was going to England for training.

The Commissioner said that the children of Lyari were fond of football and able to be part of a big team.