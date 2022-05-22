AAC visit vegetable, fruits markets

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar Sunday inspects vegetable and fruit markets on a daily basis in the morning and also monitors the rates fixed by them for the consumers.

Talking to media men during the visit, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tania Shaheen said that they are inspecting the vegetables and fruits in the markets on a daily basis to address the overcharging reported from various places in the provincial metropolis.

AAC Tania Shaheen alongwith Tehsildar Zardad Khan supervised the bidding process in the vegetable and fruits markets as well.

She said they have issued an official price list in the light of their visits to the markets and monitored the bidding process.

The purpose of monitoring the bidding process is to control artificial high rates and selling of various items on otherwise prices instead of fixed by the district administration.

AAC Tania said that now they would visit the markets on the directive issued by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar directed them to take stern action against those violating the rates fixed by the district administration.

