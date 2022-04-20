Aajiz Club, Malik Saad advance to next round in Ramzan Football Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Aajiz Club and Malik Saad Club advanced to next round after recording victories against their respective rivals in the 2nd Ramzan Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Assistant Director Operation Zakir Ullah Khan, District Sports Officer Haripur Faisal Javed graced the occasion as guests and the players were introduced to them before the start of the matches.

District Sports Officer Peshawar and Mardan Jamshed Baloch, Administrator grounds Irshad Khan, and a large number of football spectators were also present and witnessed the matches.

In the first match Aajiz Club, named after a former international football and skipper of Pakistan team in 1960, Aajiz Shakoor Khan, defeated University Club by a solitary goal in a thrill-packed match.

The two tems Aajiz Club and University club raided each other's goal-posts and made some good rallies of attacks but due to poor finishing none of the team could score any goal.

The first-half ended in a goal-less draw and it was the second session in which international footballer Alamgir Khan (Junior) slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt to make the tally 1-0. University Club after conceding the goal tried their hardest to level the tally but their front-line featuring Luqman, Adil, Zafar Khan, Murad Ali and Furqan failed to score any goal despite some good goal-fetching moves.

In the second match Malik Sadd Club defeated Chamkani club by 2-0 in a one-sided affair. Malik Saad opened the account in the very outset of the match through right winger Rizwan on the field attempt while consolidating their team in the second session through center striker Nouman on the field attempt.

Malik Saad defence line did not give much time to Chamkani on rushing forwards with vigilant marking.

Chamkani Club forwards did some resistance in pieces instead of combining inroads but failed to reduce the margin and thus Malik Saad Club marched into 2-0 victory. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Zahid Khan, Akram Ullah, Arsalan and Anwar Khan supervised the matches.