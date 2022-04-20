UrduPoint.com

Aajiz Club, Malik Saad Advance To Next Round In Ramzan Football Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Aajiz Club, Malik Saad advance to next round in Ramzan Football Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Aajiz Club and Malik Saad Club advanced to next round after recording victories against their respective rivals in the 2nd Ramzan Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Assistant Director Operation Zakir Ullah Khan, District Sports Officer Haripur Faisal Javed graced the occasion as guests and the players were introduced to them before the start of the matches.

District Sports Officer Peshawar and Mardan Jamshed Baloch, Administrator grounds Irshad Khan, and a large number of football spectators were also present and witnessed the matches.

In the first match Aajiz Club, named after a former international football and skipper of Pakistan team in 1960, Aajiz Shakoor Khan, defeated University Club by a solitary goal in a thrill-packed match.

The two tems Aajiz Club and University club raided each other's goal-posts and made some good rallies of attacks but due to poor finishing none of the team could score any goal.

The first-half ended in a goal-less draw and it was the second session in which international footballer Alamgir Khan (Junior) slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt to make the tally 1-0. University Club after conceding the goal tried their hardest to level the tally but their front-line featuring Luqman, Adil, Zafar Khan, Murad Ali and Furqan failed to score any goal despite some good goal-fetching moves.

In the second match Malik Sadd Club defeated Chamkani club by 2-0 in a one-sided affair. Malik Saad opened the account in the very outset of the match through right winger Rizwan on the field attempt while consolidating their team in the second session through center striker Nouman on the field attempt.

Malik Saad defence line did not give much time to Chamkani on rushing forwards with vigilant marking.

Chamkani Club forwards did some resistance in pieces instead of combining inroads but failed to reduce the margin and thus Malik Saad Club marched into 2-0 victory. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Zahid Khan, Akram Ullah, Arsalan and Anwar Khan supervised the matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Poor Mardan Haripur Jamshed Alamgir Imtiaz Ali

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

1 hour ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.