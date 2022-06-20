UrduPoint.com

Aakash Chopra Heaps Praise On Imam-ul-Haq

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Aakash Chopra heaps praise on Imam-ul-Haq

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Pakistan's batter Imam-ul-Haq after he leapfrogged India's Virat Kohli to move to the second place in the latest ICC ODI rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Pakistan's batter Imam-ul-Haq after he leapfrogged India's Virat Kohli to move to the second place in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

The 26-year-old left-hander exhibited sublime batting display in the back-to-back home series against Australia and West Indies at home, he secured second spot with 815 points while Kohli slipped to third place with 811 points.

"Imam has reached the number two spot, scoring tons of runs during the recent tour against West Indies and also did well before that," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"He is a very good player, there is no doubt about that," he added.

The former Indian opener also said that Imam would stay ahead of Kohli in the ICC rankings in near future. "There is only four-point gap between Imam and Kohli which isn't much. But he will stay ahead of Kohli for a little while because Kohli isn't going to play ODI cricket in the near future," he said.

Imam has scored 2,520 runs in ODIs in 52 games, at an impressive of 54.78.

