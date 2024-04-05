Open Menu

Aalia Rasheed Resigns As PCB Media And Communication Director

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:43 PM

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

The sources say that Aalia Rasheed, a known sports journalist, has tendered her resignation for the personal reasons.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Aalia Rasheed announced her resignation from her position as Director of Media and Communication at the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

Aalia Rasheed, according to the sources, cited personal reasons for her resignation.

Confirming her resignation on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Aalia Rasheed revealed her decision to step down from her role.

However, they noted that her departure signifies a major interference in the operations of the board's media department.

The sources said that the several other changes are anticipated within the coming days. The new PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, reportedly aims to initiate a comprehensive overhaul of the entire system.

Aalia Rasheed, a senior sports journalist, was appointed to the position last October, marking her as the first woman to ever hold the esteemed position of Media Head at the PCB.

