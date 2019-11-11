UrduPoint.com
Aamir Ali Guides Sindh To National U19 Three-day Title

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:27 PM

Aamir Ali guides Sindh to National U19 three-day title

A six-fer from left-arm spinner Aamir Ali helped Sindh U19 win the final of National U19 Three-Day Tournament against Northern U19 at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Monday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) A six-fer from left-arm spinner Aamir Ali helped Sindh U19 win the final of National U19 Three-Day Tournament against Northern U19 at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Monday.

Sindh who recently won the National U19 One-Day tournament took another trophy home, defeating Northern by seven wickets.

Resuming their second innings on 102 for six, Northern were bundled out for 131 in 49.2 overs.

Captain Zaid Khan top-scored with a 98-ball 64, he hit nine fours and a six.

For Sindh, left-arm spinner Aamir Ali took six wickets for 54 runs in 23.2 overs. He ended-up with match figures of 11 for 133. Arish Ali Khan and Mohammad Makki grabbed two wickets apiece for 40 and 20 runs, respectively.

Chasing 148 to win, Sindh lost two wickets in quick succession with only 22 runs on the board, but a 109-run partnership for the third wicket between Mohammad Taha (61 not-out) and Saim Ayub 62 guided the team to victory.

Taha’s unbeaten knock included 10 fours and a six, while Saim hit 11 fours in an innings lasting 94 balls.

Aamir for his 11 wickets was named player-of-the-match, while Mehran Mumtaz who has scored 166 runs and took 24 wickets for Northern was named player-of-the-tournament.

Sindh defeated Balochistan by 123 runs to lift the National U19 One-Day tournament at the same venue on 6 November.

Scores in brief:

Northern U19 v Sindh U19, Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura

Northern U19 220 all-out, 77.2 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 43, Abdul Fasih 34; Arish Ali Khan 5-85, Aamir Ali 5-79) and 131 all-out, 49.2 overs (Ziad Khan 64; Aamir Ali 6-54, Arish Ali Khan 2-40, Mohammad Makki 2-20)

Sindh U19 204 all-out, 63.2 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 63, Mohammad Usman 56; Mehran Mumtaz 4-47, Shiraz Khan 3-44) and 152-3, 32.3 overs (Saim Ayub 62, Mohammad Taha 61 not-out)

Result: Sindh U19 win by seven wickets

Player of the match – Aamir Ali (Sindh)

Player of the tournament – Mehran Mumtaz, Northern U19 (166 runs and 24 wickets in six matches)

