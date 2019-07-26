Aamir expects PCB chief will take right decisions for Pakistan Cricket

Former captain Aamir Sohail has said that he is expecting Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani will take decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Former captain Aamir Sohail has said that he is expecting Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani will take decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket.

"Mani himself has said that his real journey as PCB chief will start now. I hope the same old lipstick, powder and paint will not be done again and he will take the right decisions," he said talking to a private TV channel.

"It's since long that we've been watching that accountability of cricketers is being done. But why those who are running the affairs of cricket are not being held accountable? Why are they attached with Pakistan cricket despite team's repeated defeats in the world cups and its failures in different series?" he asked.

Aamir, who was a member of 1992 world cup winning team and also served as chief selector said as Ehsan Mani had been at important cricket positions, he would have to take good decisions.

He said removal of coach, captain or chief selector would not help unless decisions were taken to hold those responsible who had destroyed Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged upon merit and accountability and Ehsan Mani should follow his directions in cricket also.

"He has to take decisions. He has to see where things went wrong�..the decisions taken before him were not solid but now as he has seen all the things, he will have to do accountability."Aamir said that Ehsan Mani should dispel the rumours that he was also compromised on certain issues. He said that the PCB chief would have to ensure that there would be not nepotism and those who had damaged Pakistan cricket would be shown the door.