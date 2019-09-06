Aamir Masood elected as Senior Vice President of PSF

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood was unanimously elected as the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in the 46th Annual General Council Meeting of PSF at Air Headquarters, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood was unanimously elected as the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in the 46th Annual General Council Meeting of PSF at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is also President PSF chaired the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Squash legends Qamar Zaman, Jansher Khan, representatives from provincial squash associations and affiliated members were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, performance of the federation was discussed and all facets pertaining to the game of squash were analyzed in detail.

Addressing the general council members, Air Chief thanked them for their participation and offered full support of PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of game of squash.

While showing his satisfaction over revival of international squash in Pakistan, he urged the provincial squash associations to make concerted efforts to expand the game of squash. He urged the players to focus on the game and further improve their physical and mental strength.

Besides assuring financial and administrative support by PAF, he urged the member associations to generate further resources to meet the challenging task in a befitting manner.

He directed the member associations to promote squash at grassroots level through district and provincial leagues and also introduce the game at school and college level to explore new talent. He also urged the provincial associations and departments to sponsor players for international events, besides arranging national and international events for men and women categories.

The Air Chief also acknowledged the sincere efforts put in by the outgoing Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for the promotion of Squash in the country, and hoped that Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood would continue with the same passion in the best interest of Pakistan Squash.

The performance evaluation of provincial associations for the year 2018 was also carried out by the general council. Punjab Squash Association was awarded Pride of Performance award, whereas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association stood runners up.

\778