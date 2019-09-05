Aaqib concerned over PCB selection criteria, sends Misbah well wishes

Former fast-bowler Aaqib Javed on Thursday in a mixed reaction expressed his reservations over the method adopted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the selection process of coaches-selectors and also sent well wishes to Misbahul Haq for his endeavours

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019):Former fast-bowler Aaqib Javed on Thursday in a mixed reaction expressed his reservations over the method adopted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the selection process of coaches-selectors and also sent well wishes to Misbahul Haq for his endeavours.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday had appointed Misbah as head coach and chief selector in a bid to lift the national team's performance.

Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in July, prompting the PCB not to renew head coach Mickey Arthur's tenure. Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower were also shown the door.

"The way in which Misbah is being brought, of course there will be criticism, but I wish good luck to him," a private TV channel quoted him as saying.

Aaqib said the manner Misbah was taken up for the job having no coaching experience had exposed him and PCB to criticism.

He said PCB itself provides opportunities to critics through its planning. "We would have to wait and see if Misbah's experiment proves successful or not," he said.

However Aaqib, who coaches Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Lahore Qalandars, extended his best wishes to the former skipper.