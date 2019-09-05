UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aaqib Concerned Over PCB Selection Criteria, Sends Misbah Well Wishes

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:45 PM

Aaqib concerned over PCB selection criteria, sends Misbah well wishes

Former fast-bowler Aaqib Javed on Thursday in a mixed reaction expressed his reservations over the method adopted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the selection process of coaches-selectors and also sent well wishes to Misbahul Haq for his endeavours

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019):Former fast-bowler Aaqib Javed on Thursday in a mixed reaction expressed his reservations over the method adopted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the selection process of coaches-selectors and also sent well wishes to Misbahul Haq for his endeavours.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday had appointed Misbah as head coach and chief selector in a bid to lift the national team's performance.

Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in July, prompting the PCB not to renew head coach Mickey Arthur's tenure. Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and batting coach Grant Flower were also shown the door.

"The way in which Misbah is being brought, of course there will be criticism, but I wish good luck to him," a private TV channel quoted him as saying.

Aaqib said the manner Misbah was taken up for the job having no coaching experience had exposed him and PCB to criticism.

He said PCB itself provides opportunities to critics through its planning. "We would have to wait and see if Misbah's experiment proves successful or not," he said.

However Aaqib, who coaches Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Lahore Qalandars, extended his best wishes to the former skipper.

Related Topics

Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Job Lahore Qalandars July 2019 TV Best Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Action over selling expired medicines in Sargodha ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly rise as dealers absorb positi ..

6 minutes ago

Rs1.3 million recovered from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

Pakistan-Sri Lanka' tickets to on sale next week

48 seconds ago

National Bank directed to provide service records ..

51 seconds ago

France's number two airline suspends some flights, ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.