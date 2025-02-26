Open Menu

Aaqib Javed Stands By Pakistan Team Selection

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed has come out in defense of the team selected for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, saying that the players were chosen on merit, despite unfortunate results in the mega event.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Javed acknowledged that the team's performance had not met expectations, but emphasized that the players were not to blame. "I back my team, but if the results don't go our way, it's the players who get most disappointed," he said.

Javed also discussed the highly-anticipated Pakistan-India encounter, highlighting the significance of experience in such high-pressure matches. "This Indian team is the most experienced team, having played almost 1500 games together, while Pakistan has played around 400 games," he noted.

The coach attributed the team's struggles to injuries, particularly the absence of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman. "We performed well in Australia and South Africa, but we needed some players to make an impact in specific games.

Unfortunately, injuries hampered our plans, and we had to play with the best available options," he explained.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are one of the best bowlers and what better option we have else than Babar Azam. If we lost it doesn’t mean we change the whole team,” he said.

Javed was of the view that consistency and long-term policies were needed for the betterment of the game and players.

When asked about the Bangladesh team, Javed praised their skilled pacers, including Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.

He also recognized the significance of the match against Bangladesh on Thursday, and said that every game brings its own set of challenges and pressures.

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in the 9th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27.

