Aaqib Javed Stands By Pakistan Team Selection
Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed has come out in defense of the team selected for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, saying that the players were chosen on merit, despite unfortunate results in the mega event.
Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Javed acknowledged that the team's performance had not met expectations, but emphasized that the players were not to blame. "I back my team, but if the results don't go our way, it's the players who get most disappointed," he said.
Javed also discussed the highly-anticipated Pakistan-India encounter, highlighting the significance of experience in such high-pressure matches. "This Indian team is the most experienced team, having played almost 1500 games together, while Pakistan has played around 400 games," he noted.
The coach attributed the team's struggles to injuries, particularly the absence of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman. "We performed well in Australia and South Africa, but we needed some players to make an impact in specific games.
Unfortunately, injuries hampered our plans, and we had to play with the best available options," he explained.
“Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are one of the best bowlers and what better option we have else than Babar Azam. If we lost it doesn’t mean we change the whole team,” he said.
Javed was of the view that consistency and long-term policies were needed for the betterment of the game and players.
When asked about the Bangladesh team, Javed praised their skilled pacers, including Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.
He also recognized the significance of the match against Bangladesh on Thursday, and said that every game brings its own set of challenges and pressures.
Pakistan will play Bangladesh in the 9th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Aaqib Javed stands by Pakistan team selection6 minutes ago
-
England restrict Afghanistan to 39-3 in first powerplay2 hours ago
-
Ghazanfar grabs National Tenpin Bowling C’ship title3 hours ago
-
India slammed for one-venue 'farce' in Champions Trophy3 hours ago
-
Ghazanfar Bilal wins 17th National Tenpin Bowling Championship4 hours ago
-
Chelsea thrash Southampton, Villa beaten by Palace in race for Champions League5 hours ago
-
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener20 hours ago
-
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tournament20 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail21 hours ago
-
Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa23 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded23 hours ago
-
HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship starts1 day ago