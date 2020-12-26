UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aaron Summers Is All Set To Play Pakistan’s Domestic Cricket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:54 PM

Aaron Summers is all set to play Pakistan’s domestic cricket

Australian fast bowler is the first in his country’s cricket history who is coming to Pakistan to play domestic cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Australian Fast bowler Aaron Summers is all set to play domestic cricket in Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

It is for the first time that any Australian player is playing for Pakistan domestic cricket.

According to the reports, the Ausie bowler will play for Southern Punjab in 2021 One-Day Cup which will begin on January 8 until the end of the month.

With official confirmation from the PCB imminent, the deal is understood to be in its final stages. The Australian government exempted Aaron summers from traveling to Pakistan to play domestic cricket despite closure of its both departures and arrival due to COVID-19.

The foreign players are not barred from playing for cricket but they are bound to obtain “No-Objection-Certificate (NOC)” from their home board and their team has to apply for their inclusion either a month before the start of the season or via special request afterwards.

The reports said that Southern Punjab made a special request which was approve by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ehsan Mani, the PCB chairman, had said earlier that he would like to see foreign cricketers playing in first class system of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Punjab PCB Noc January All From Government

Recent Stories

First Known Allergic Reaction to Moderna Coronavir ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Approves Use of Sputnik V ..

10 minutes ago

Uplift of all under developed regions priority of ..

10 minutes ago

Girl dies, two others hurt in a road mishap

10 minutes ago

China hails its 'extraordinary' success curbing vi ..

37 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque visits China Tourism Academy, dis ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.