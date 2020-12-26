Aaron Summers is all set to play Pakistan’s domestic cricket

(@fidahassanain)

Australian fast bowler is the first in his country’s cricket history who is coming to Pakistan to play domestic cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Australian Fast bowler Aaron Summers is all set to play domestic cricket in Pakistan, ESPNcricinfo reported on Saturday.

It is for the first time that any Australian player is playing for Pakistan domestic cricket.

According to the reports, the Ausie bowler will play for Southern Punjab in 2021 One-Day Cup which will begin on January 8 until the end of the month.

With official confirmation from the PCB imminent, the deal is understood to be in its final stages. The Australian government exempted Aaron summers from traveling to Pakistan to play domestic cricket despite closure of its both departures and arrival due to COVID-19.

The foreign players are not barred from playing for cricket but they are bound to obtain “No-Objection-Certificate (NOC)” from their home board and their team has to apply for their inclusion either a month before the start of the season or via special request afterwards.

The reports said that Southern Punjab made a special request which was approve by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ehsan Mani, the PCB chairman, had said earlier that he would like to see foreign cricketers playing in first class system of Pakistan.