AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former South African captain AB de Villiers expressed disappointment over India’s attitude during the Asia Cup trophy ceremony, urging politics to be kept separate from sports.

INTERNATIONAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,2nd ,2025) Former South African captain and star batsman AB de Villiers has voiced concern over India’s behavior during the Asia Cup, calling it against the spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking on a program, de Villiers said it appeared the Indian team was not happy with the trophy presentation, which he believes should not be linked to the game. He emphasized that politics must remain separate from sports, and celebrations should reflect the true spirit of the game.

He added that witnessing the closing ceremony was disheartening, expressing hope that the issue would be resolved soon. De Villiers stressed that such incidents put both the sport and players in a difficult position, saying, “I hate seeing this.”

The legendary cricketer urged regional politics to stay away from the cricket field, adding that the situation “did not look good at all.”

,