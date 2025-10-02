Open Menu

AB De Villiers Criticizes India’s Dportsmanship In Asia Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2025 | 11:16 AM

AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup

Former South African captain AB de Villiers expressed disappointment over India’s attitude during the Asia Cup trophy ceremony, urging politics to be kept separate from sports.

INTERNATIONAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct,2nd ,2025) Former South African captain and star batsman AB de Villiers has voiced concern over India’s behavior during the Asia Cup, calling it against the spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking on a program, de Villiers said it appeared the Indian team was not happy with the trophy presentation, which he believes should not be linked to the game. He emphasized that politics must remain separate from sports, and celebrations should reflect the true spirit of the game.

He added that witnessing the closing ceremony was disheartening, expressing hope that the issue would be resolved soon. De Villiers stressed that such incidents put both the sport and players in a difficult position, saying, “I hate seeing this.”

The legendary cricketer urged regional politics to stay away from the cricket field, adding that the situation “did not look good at all.”

,

Related Topics

India Cricket Sports AB De Villiers All From Asia

Recent Stories

AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship ..

AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup

44 seconds ago
 Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

8 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025

3 hours ago
 PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

12 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

12 hours ago
 11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

12 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

12 hours ago
 Acting President Gilani briefed on political and l ..

Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP

12 hours ago
 Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority ..

Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports