AB De Villiers Defends Babar Azam Against Mocking Of His English On Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:09 PM
The South African player gives befitting response to an Indian user who made fun of Babar Azam’s English.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Former South African cricket team captain AB de Villiers took a dig at a mocking Indian social media user who made fun of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's English.
The ICC T20 World Cup started, and prior to Pakistan's first match, AB conducted interviews with some famous cricketers on his YouTube channel, including Babar Azam.
During the interview, Babar answered several questions including those about his career and AB de Villiers.
An Indian user made fun of Babar Azam's English.
A user named Rithik Guroo commented, "AB, it's difficult to control my laughter after hearing Babar Azam's English."
In response to the Indian user mocking Babar's English, AB de Villiers gave a fitting reply.
AB de Villiers wrote, “Babar's English is clearly better than my urdu, while his batting ability is outstanding, and I believe that is more important,”.
