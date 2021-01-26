AB de Villiers is happy over Proteas’ visit to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) Former South African captain AB de Villiers is excited to see the Proteas touring Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, AB de Villiers said that that it was great seeing South Africa touring Pakistan and termed Pakistan as a special place and good challenge for cricket beside wishing good luck to his team.

He wrote: “Great to see the South Africa in Pakistan again. A special place to tour and a good Cricketing challenge too. All the best gents,” said De Villiers,”.

His comments came at the moment when both Pakistan and South Africa were playing their first Test match at Karachi National Stadium.

Proteas are visiting Pakistan after 14 years long gap.

Earlier, the international cricket teams refused to visit terror-hit country on the basis of security fears.

South Africa and Pakistan will play their second Test in Rawalpindi from February 4-8 and Twenty20 Internationals on February 11, 13 and 14.

The matches are being played without spectators due to global pandemic.