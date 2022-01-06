Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War competition ends

Team of Green Star defeated Khyber Zalmai by 2-1 in a thrilling battle of Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War competitions on Thursday

PESHAWAR

The concluding ceremony of Abasin University School and College Tug-of-War competitions witnessed by a large crowd.

President of the Association Taj Muhammad Khan distributed prizes among the players along with Director Abasin University School and College Ehsan Ullah.

Principal Shahid Durrani, Nisar Shinwari DPE, Tariq Khan, Munawar Zarif and Asif Khan along with Technical Officials are Mohammad Akram Gujjar, Chairman, Technical Committee, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Iqbal Hussain, Uzair Mohammad, Atiq-ur-Rehman and Ejaz Mohammad were also present.

In the first semi-final of the college tug-of-war, Green Star defeated Red Star 2-1, while in the second semi-final, Khyber Zalmai defeated Peshawar Zalmai 2-0 to reach the final.

In the final, Green Star defeated Khyber Zalmai 2-1 and claimed the coveted trophy. At the end, the chief guest Taj Muhammad gave away trophies and cash prizes among the position holders teams.