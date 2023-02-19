UrduPoint.com

Abbas Afridi Destroys Islamabad's Batting Line

Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2023

Abbas Afridi destroys Islamabad's batting line

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Fast bowler of Multan Sultan destroyed the batting line of Islamabad United playing a major role in winning the contest by 52 runs at Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Batting first, Multan Sultan scored 190 runs at the loss of four wickets with the fifties by the captain Muhammad Rizwan and David Miller. Opener Shan Masood returned to the pavilion putting the team under pressure when Muhammad Rizwan with Rilee Rossouw supported the team with a 91 runs partnership. Muhammad Rizwan scored 50 runs and Rossouw scored 36 runs.

David Miller and Pollard make another strong partnership of 78 runs leading the total to 190 runs with 52 runs contribution from Miller, 32 runs from Pollard, and 3 runs from Khushdil Shah.

Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan and Roman Raees got one wicket each.

The Bowlers of Multan Sultans restricted Islamabad United at a total of 138 runs in 17.5 overs.

Rassie van der Dussan was the top scorer with 49 runs and Colin Munro with 31 runs.

Abbas Afridi of Multan Sultan took four wickets while Usama Mir, Ihsanullah and Muhammad Ilyas took two wickets each.

