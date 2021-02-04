Abbas Afridi joins Karachi Kings

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has updated about joining of Under-19 cricketer with Karachi Kings as the 6th edition of the league is approaching fast.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Young All-rounder Abbas Afridi has joined Karachi Kings for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6th edition, the latest reports say.

Abbas Afridi is under-19 cricketer who has joined Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, PSL shared the information of his joining with Karachi Kings.

For 6th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2021, the official hashtag ‘Match Dikhao’ has been revealed.

The fans could use this ‘Match Dikhao’ for their engagement on social media regarding the upcoming PSL 6th edition.

For PSL-V, ‘Tayyar Hain’ was the official hashtag which was widely appreciated by the fans across the world.

On other hand, NCOC is likely to make announcement for crowd presence in the ground for PSL 6th edition by tomorrow.

At least four companies have approached Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for printing and sale of PSL 6 tickets.

However, there is no decision yet as the PCB officials are waiting for permission from National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

Previously, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought tenders for tickets for all international matches and Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country in 2021.

It may be mentioned here that PSL 6th edition matches will start at National Stadium in Karachi from February 20. Total 20 matches will be played at National Stadium while 14 matches including final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. The final match will be played on March 22 at Gaddafi.