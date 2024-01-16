Abbas Afridi ruled out of 3rd T20I against New Zealand

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the 3rd T20i against New Zealand due to discomfort from a low grade abdominal wall muscle strain.

His scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically, Pakistan cricket board said in a press release on Tuesday.

The decision about his availability for the last two games will be made later on.