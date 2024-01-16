Open Menu

Abbas Afridi Ruled Out Of 3rd T20I Against New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Abbas Afridi ruled out of 3rd T20I against New Zealand

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the 3rd T20i against New Zealand due to discomfort from a low grade abdominal wall muscle strain.

His scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically, Pakistan cricket board said in a press release on Tuesday.

The decision about his availability for the last two games will be made later on.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afridi From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

50 seconds ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

29 minutes ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

13 hours ago
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

13 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

13 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

13 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

14 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports