Abbas Afridi Ruled Out Of 3rd T20I Against New Zealand
Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the 3rd T20i against New Zealand due to discomfort from a low grade abdominal wall muscle strain.
His scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically, Pakistan cricket board said in a press release on Tuesday.
The decision about his availability for the last two games will be made later on.
