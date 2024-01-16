Open Menu

Abbas Afridi Ruled Out Of The Third T20I Against New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:36 AM

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

The latest reports say that Afridi’s scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically.

DUNEDIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand due to discomfort from a low grade abdominal wall muscle strain.

His scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically.

His availability for the last two games will be made at a later stage.

Related Topics

Afridi From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

12 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

12 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

12 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

12 hours ago
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

12 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

13 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

14 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

14 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports