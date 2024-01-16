Abbas Afridi Ruled Out Of The Third T20I Against New Zealand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:36 AM
The latest reports say that Afridi’s scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically.
DUNEDIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand due to discomfort from a low grade abdominal wall muscle strain.
His scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically.
His availability for the last two games will be made at a later stage.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology
More Stories From Sports
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow2 hours ago
-
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team12 hours ago
-
No regrets as Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback14 hours ago
-
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach16 hours ago
-
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program17 hours ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open17 hours ago
-
Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son17 hours ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open17 hours ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations19 hours ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious start18 hours ago
-
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations19 hours ago
-
Murray says 'definite possibility' he has played final Australian Open20 hours ago