Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

The latest reports say that Afridi’s scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically.

DUNEDIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand due to discomfort from a low grade abdominal wall muscle strain.

His availability for the last two games will be made at a later stage.