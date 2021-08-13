A five-fer of young Abbas Afridi kept Overseas Warriors in the race of the qualification for the playoffs as Overseas Warriors won the game against Rawalakot Hawks by seven wickets at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A five-fer of young Abbas Afridi kept Overseas Warriors in the race of the qualification for the playoffs as Overseas Warriors won the game against Rawalakot Hawks by seven wickets at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rawalakot Hawks has been beaten for the first time in KPL 2021 while the team management had rested star players as they had already qualified for the playoffs.

Overseas Warriors won the toss and invited Hawks to bat first on a batting-friendly track of Muzaffarabad but fans could not witness a high-scoring competition.

Openers set a platform by giving 36 runs start while the team reached 81 by the 12th over before they had to witness damaging blows. When Umar Amin lost his wicket for 54 on the second delivery of the 16th over, they had scored 119/3 with Hussain Talat (23) and Sahibzada Farhan (21) were the other contributors.

Amin was the second scalp of Abbas Afridi who further dismissed Danish Aziz, Kashif Ali and Raja Shahzad on his next couple of deliveries, playing central role in Hawks destruction who lost seven wickets for just 19 runs and struggled to post just 145 on the board.

Abbas Afridi got a five-wicket haul in his spell of four overs giving away just 18 runs while Sohail Khan got three wickets for 28.

The way to win for Rawalakot Hawks was to keep on taking wickets consistently but when Nasir Nawaz and Naveed Malik crossed 100 without losing their wicket at the top of the order.

Only a miracle could have saved Hawks and it came as well as it started raining in the the 12th over. But it did not last long as play resumed within couple of minutes with Warriors given a new target of just 132 in 18 overs. Haider Ali and Agha Salman made it look easy and team reached 133 on the first ball of the 14th over. Nasir Nawaz scored 56 off 36, Naveed Malik 45 off 33 while there was nine runs contribution from Agha and Haider each at the back end of the innings. Asif Afridi and Faisal Altaf got two and one scalp each, respectively. Due to his brilliant knock of 56, hitting the ball for 10 fours, Nasir Nawaz was given -man-of-the-match award.