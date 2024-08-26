Open Menu

Abbas Afridi’s Five-wicket Haul Helps Shaheens Secure Convincing Victory

Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul helps Shaheens secure convincing victory

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul and half-centuries by Haseebullah and Usman Khan guided Pakistan Shaheens to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh ‘A’ in the first one-day at the Islamabad Club on Monday.

The win gives Shaheens’ a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday, August 28, with the first ball to be bowled at 9:30am.

After opting to field, Pakistan Shaheens bundled out the visiting team for 183 runs in 36 overs. Abbas was the pick of the bowlers, with match figures of 9-0-38-5. This was Abbas’ second five-fer in 22 List-A matches. Left-arm pacer Jahandad Khan (2-51) and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz (2-29) equally supported Abbas as only Saif Hassan (58, 47b, 10x4s, 1x6) managed to score a half-century for Bangladesh ‘A’. Rishad Hossain coming to bat at number nine was the other notable run-getter, scoring 40 off 37 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

In turn, Shaheens’ achieved the target in 27.5 overs courtesy a 129-run partnership between Haseebullah and Usman for the second wicket. Left-handed opening batter Haseebullah returned undefeated on 73 off 81 balls, smashing seven fours and two sixes. Right-handed batter Usman fell 13 runs short of his first List-A century. His innings included eight boundaries and five towering sixes, which came of 60 balls. Omair Bin Yousuf also returned unbeaten on 14 off 19, adding an unbroken 42-run partnership for the third wicket with Haseebullah.

For Bangladesh ‘A’, Mahedi Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain snapped a wicket each. Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Pakistan Shaheens) was declared Player of the match.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh A 183 all out, 36 overs (Saif Hassan 58, Rishad Hossain 40; Mohammad Abbas Afridi 5-38, Mehran Mumtaz 2-29, Jahandad Khan 2-51).

Pakistan Shaheens 184-2, 27.5 overs (Usman Khan 87, Haseebullah 73 not out; Mosaddek Hossain 1-15, Mahedi Hasan 1-19).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Century Bangladesh Same Lead Usman Khan Mohammad Abbas August National University Afridi All

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

1 hour ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

1 hour ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

1 hour ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

1 hour ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

1 hour ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

2 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

2 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

2 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports