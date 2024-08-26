Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul helps Shaheens secure convincing victory

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul and half-centuries by Haseebullah and Usman Khan guided Pakistan Shaheens to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh ‘A’ in the first one-day at the Islamabad Club on Monday.

The win gives Shaheens’ a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second match will be played at the same venue on Wednesday, August 28, with the first ball to be bowled at 9:30am.

After opting to field, Pakistan Shaheens bundled out the visiting team for 183 runs in 36 overs. Abbas was the pick of the bowlers, with match figures of 9-0-38-5. This was Abbas’ second five-fer in 22 List-A matches. Left-arm pacer Jahandad Khan (2-51) and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz (2-29) equally supported Abbas as only Saif Hassan (58, 47b, 10x4s, 1x6) managed to score a half-century for Bangladesh ‘A’. Rishad Hossain coming to bat at number nine was the other notable run-getter, scoring 40 off 37 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

In turn, Shaheens’ achieved the target in 27.5 overs courtesy a 129-run partnership between Haseebullah and Usman for the second wicket. Left-handed opening batter Haseebullah returned undefeated on 73 off 81 balls, smashing seven fours and two sixes. Right-handed batter Usman fell 13 runs short of his first List-A century. His innings included eight boundaries and five towering sixes, which came of 60 balls. Omair Bin Yousuf also returned unbeaten on 14 off 19, adding an unbroken 42-run partnership for the third wicket with Haseebullah.

For Bangladesh ‘A’, Mahedi Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain snapped a wicket each. Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Pakistan Shaheens) was declared Player of the match.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh A 183 all out, 36 overs (Saif Hassan 58, Rishad Hossain 40; Mohammad Abbas Afridi 5-38, Mehran Mumtaz 2-29, Jahandad Khan 2-51).

Pakistan Shaheens 184-2, 27.5 overs (Usman Khan 87, Haseebullah 73 not out; Mosaddek Hossain 1-15, Mahedi Hasan 1-19).