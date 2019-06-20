UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbas Nawaz, Seven Other Advanced In U-19 Junior Squash Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:03 PM

Abbas Nawaz, seven other advanced in U-19 Junior Squash Championship

Unseeded Abbas Nawaz of PAF with seven other moved to the second round of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-19 Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Unseeded Abbas Nawaz of PAF with seven other moved to the second round of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-19 Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Abbas Nawaz, a fourth qualifier, recorded victory against Zeeshan Malik of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a three sets battle, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8. Abbas Nawaz played well and did not face much resistance against Zeeshan Malik and moved to the next round.

In the other matches Owais Ahmad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stunned Danish Khan of KP in a marathon four sets battle, the match lasted for 39 minutes. The score was 18-16, 9-11, 12-10 and 11-9. Both Owais Ahmad and Danish Khan gave each other a tough fight wherein some fine nick, drops and smashes were also witnessed.

Muhammad Junaid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Nouman Khan of KP in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-5 and 11-5. Muhammad Junaid fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Nouman Khan to strike back.

Qualifier Asad Ullah of PAF defeated Abdul Wajid of KP in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8, Zeeshan Zeb of KP beat Huzaifa Zahid of PAF by 11-6, 11-6 and 11-9, Uzair Shoukat of KP beat Salman Shah of KP by 11-9, 11-9 and 11-7, Muhammad Saqib Iqbal of KP beat Arbab Mehran of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-7, four seeded Muhammad Qasim Noorani of KP beat Talha Iqbal of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-9.

Related Topics

Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Marathon

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

11 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

6 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

7 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

7 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.