Abbas Nawaz, seven other advanced in U-19 Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Unseeded Abbas Nawaz of PAF with seven other moved to the second round of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-19 Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Abbas Nawaz, a fourth qualifier, recorded victory against Zeeshan Malik of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a three sets battle, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8. Abbas Nawaz played well and did not face much resistance against Zeeshan Malik and moved to the next round.

In the other matches Owais Ahmad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stunned Danish Khan of KP in a marathon four sets battle, the match lasted for 39 minutes. The score was 18-16, 9-11, 12-10 and 11-9. Both Owais Ahmad and Danish Khan gave each other a tough fight wherein some fine nick, drops and smashes were also witnessed.

Muhammad Junaid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Nouman Khan of KP in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-5 and 11-5. Muhammad Junaid fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Nouman Khan to strike back.

Qualifier Asad Ullah of PAF defeated Abdul Wajid of KP in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-8, Zeeshan Zeb of KP beat Huzaifa Zahid of PAF by 11-6, 11-6 and 11-9, Uzair Shoukat of KP beat Salman Shah of KP by 11-9, 11-9 and 11-7, Muhammad Saqib Iqbal of KP beat Arbab Mehran of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-7, four seeded Muhammad Qasim Noorani of KP beat Talha Iqbal of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-9.