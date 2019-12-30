Abbott injured, Short added to Australia squad for India

D'Arcy Short was Monday added to the Australian squad for their upcoming one-day tour of India, with allrounder Sean Abbott sidelined for up to a month with a side strain

The three-match tour gets underway on January 14 in Mumbai and National Selector Trevor Hohns said allrounder Short deserved his chance.

"D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely," he said.

"His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad."Abbott, who had been selected after five years in the one-day international wilderness, picked up the injury playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa