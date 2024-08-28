- Home
- Sports
- Abbottabad admin forms district-level committee to regulate mining leases, licensing, crushing plant ..
Abbottabad Admin Forms District-level Committee To Regulate Mining Leases, Licensing, Crushing Plants
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) To streamline the processes surrounding mining leases and stone crushing plants, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad on Wednesday announced the formation of a new district-level committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General.
The committee will work to enhance oversight and regulation in the mining sector. The committee comprised officials including Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals, Assistant Director Industries, Assistant Director Environment, Tehsildars from all tehsils, and all SDPOs.
The DC formed this committee after numerous complaints regarding illegal mining, pollution and blast mining that have created havoc in most residential vicinities surrounding the mining existing mining areas.
The committee’s key objective included to generate a comprehensive list of mining and mineral leases across tehsils.
It will distinguish between legal and illegal mining leases and licenses and prepare a detailed report.
The committee will compile a list of crushing plants at the tehsil level and categorize them as legal or illegal.
Recommendations will be made regarding the relocation of stone crushing plants that are causing damage to mountains within the city limits.
A separate list will be prepared for mining leases that are harming the environment, including protected and private forests, as well as affecting local communities and infrastructure.
The committee will identify cases of evasion related to royalties, taxes and excise duties. It will also pinpoint open mining areas and ensure compliance with regulations.
Moreover, the committee will prepare a report concerning hazardous mining areas and the provision of necessary safety facilities for workers in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Sports
-
PHF bans three players, physio for life58 minutes ago
-
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup3 hours ago
-
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup3 hours ago
-
PakVsBan: Second 50 overs match abandoned due to rain3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh intensify preparations ahead of 2nd Test4 hours ago
-
Paralympic Games 2024 to kick off in Paris today9 hours ago
-
Rizwan achieves career-best ICC Test Ranking9 hours ago
-
Pak Shaheens, Bangladesh A match abandoned9 hours ago
-
Champions One-Day Cup to begin from Sept 126 hours ago
-
SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sept 1110 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for students for second Test11 hours ago
-
Abrar, Kamran joins Pakistan Test squad12 hours ago