Abbottabad admin forms district-level committee to regulate mining leases, licensing, crushing plants

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) To streamline the processes surrounding mining leases and stone crushing plants, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad on Wednesday announced the formation of a new district-level committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General.

The committee will work to enhance oversight and regulation in the mining sector. The committee comprised officials including Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals, Assistant Director Industries, Assistant Director Environment, Tehsildars from all tehsils, and all SDPOs.

The DC formed this committee after numerous complaints regarding illegal mining, pollution and blast mining that have created havoc in most residential vicinities surrounding the mining existing mining areas.

The committee’s key objective included to generate a comprehensive list of mining and mineral leases across tehsils.

It will distinguish between legal and illegal mining leases and licenses and prepare a detailed report.

The committee will compile a list of crushing plants at the tehsil level and categorize them as legal or illegal.

Recommendations will be made regarding the relocation of stone crushing plants that are causing damage to mountains within the city limits.

A separate list will be prepared for mining leases that are harming the environment, including protected and private forests, as well as affecting local communities and infrastructure.

The committee will identify cases of evasion related to royalties, taxes and excise duties. It will also pinpoint open mining areas and ensure compliance with regulations.

Moreover, the committee will prepare a report concerning hazardous mining areas and the provision of necessary safety facilities for workers in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).