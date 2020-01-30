UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad Blues Beat White In Winter Sports Soccer

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:05 PM

Abbottabad Blues beat White in Winter Sports Soccer

Abbottabad Blues defeated White in the final of the Winter Games Football Championship played at historical Kunj Football ground on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Blues defeated White in the final of the Winter Games Football Championship played at historical Kunj Football ground on Thursday.

Former Director sports and Chairman Zakat Committee District Abbottabad Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest at the final fought on rattling pace. Abbottabad Blues defeated Abbottabad White by 1-0 in a thrilling match. The first half was ended a goal-less draw and it was the second session in which Abbottabad Blues made some good rallies of attack with the right winger Irfan travelled past two defenders before giving a free ball to Bilal Ahmad who netted a fine goal.

Abbottabad White put in pressure to level the tally but they were failed due to excellent goal-keeping by Blues goal-keeper Hamid.

White team got some golden opportunities to level the tally but they were either failed due to excellent goal-keeping of Blues goal-keeper or they did not found the goal-post.

At the end of the final match Tariq Mehmood gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners up. He also lauded the Directorate of Sports KP for holding the Winter Games wherein male and female athletes took part in various Games. He also advised the players to take active part in the forthcoming KP U21 Games wherein they will be provided full playing kits, track-suite, shoes and award scholarship to those who win gold, silver and bronz medals.

Related Topics

Football Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Fine Male Gold Silver Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Chairman NAB listens 1,500 complaints in 'Khuli Ke ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Forces Launch Anti-PKK Operation in Countr ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Cholistan in ..

2 minutes ago

First Evacuation Plane Departs From S. Korea to Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Seek Extradition of Russian National Vin ..

5 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.