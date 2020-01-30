Abbottabad Blues beat White in Winter Sports Soccer

Abbottabad Blues defeated White in the final of the Winter Games Football Championship played at historical Kunj Football ground on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Abbottabad Blues defeated White in the final of the Winter Games Football Championship played at historical Kunj Football ground on Thursday.

Former Director sports and Chairman Zakat Committee District Abbottabad Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest at the final fought on rattling pace. Abbottabad Blues defeated Abbottabad White by 1-0 in a thrilling match. The first half was ended a goal-less draw and it was the second session in which Abbottabad Blues made some good rallies of attack with the right winger Irfan travelled past two defenders before giving a free ball to Bilal Ahmad who netted a fine goal.

Abbottabad White put in pressure to level the tally but they were failed due to excellent goal-keeping by Blues goal-keeper Hamid.

White team got some golden opportunities to level the tally but they were either failed due to excellent goal-keeping of Blues goal-keeper or they did not found the goal-post.

At the end of the final match Tariq Mehmood gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners up. He also lauded the Directorate of Sports KP for holding the Winter Games wherein male and female athletes took part in various Games. He also advised the players to take active part in the forthcoming KP U21 Games wherein they will be provided full playing kits, track-suite, shoes and award scholarship to those who win gold, silver and bronz medals.