Abbottabad Circle 6 Zone’s Annual Sports Competitions Begin With Colorful Opening Ceremony
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 04, 2024 | 09:41 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The annual sports competitions among 65 primary schools in Abbottabad Circle 6 Zone began with a vibrant opening ceremony and trophy unveiling event where Deputy Education Officer Muhammad Nasir inaugurated the event at Primary school No. 5.
Sub-Divisional Education Officer Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Assistant Sub-Divisional Education Officer Bilal Khan, High School No. 3 Principal and District General Secretary for Sports Tournament Zia Shahid, as well as Head Teachers Zahid Tanoli, Abdul Razzaq Mughal, Ayaz Khan, other teachers, and students participated in the ceremony.
Deputy Education Officer Nasir while speaking on the occasion emphasized the district’s commitment to extracurricular activities, highlighting their role in fostering discipline, tolerance, and camaraderie among students.
He said that government schools have regained parents' confidence by delivering quality education and underscored the importance of sports in mental and physical development.
Nasir added that active engagement in sports keeps students away from negative activities, contributing to a healthier society.
He further expressed his determination to establish Abbottabad as a model district in education, supported by a dedicated team under the leadership of District Officer Iftikhar-ul-Ghani. SDO Shafiq-ur-Rehman, ASDO Bilal Khan, Principal Zia Shahid, and Zahid Tanoli also addressed the audience, while students celebrated the trophy unveiling by showering flowers.
The competitions, running for a week, feature a variety of extracurricular events including Azaan, recitation, Na’at, patriotic songs, speeches in urdu and English, poster-making, essay writing, folk songs, the national anthem, and quizzes. Schools from six zones within Circle Abbottabad, Muslimabad, Norramang, Mirpur, Salhad, Thanda Choha Cantt, and Nawan Sheher are taking part in the events.
