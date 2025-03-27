Open Menu

Abbottabad Gears Up For Polio Eradication Campaign From April 21 To 25

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Abbottabad gears up for polio eradication campaign from April 21 to 25

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) In preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, the District Polio Eradication Committee convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan.

The session, held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office conference room, focused on polio control strategies and campaign readiness.

The health department provided a comprehensive briefing on polio control measures, preparations for the five-day campaign starting April 21, and the vaccination targets set for the district.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring polio teams' accessibility in both urban and rural areas.

He directed officials to monitor team attendance, oversee transit teams, ensure staff presence at fixed centers, and strengthen security measures.

Additionally, he stressed the need for an extensive awareness campaign utilizing mosques, Friday sermons, media programs, and social media platforms to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated on time.

Key officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, District Health Officer, Deputy District Health Officer, Additional Assistant Commissioners, SP Headquarters, LHW Coordinator, Public Health Coordinator, District Khatib, EPI Coordinator, and representatives from WHO and the education department, participated in the session.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to deploy maximum resources for the success of the polio eradication drive, warning that any negligence in the campaign would not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

20 minutes ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

36 minutes ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

51 minutes ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

1 hour ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports