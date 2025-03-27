Abbottabad gears up for polio eradication campaign from April 21 to 25

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) In preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, the District Polio Eradication Committee convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan.

The session, held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office conference room, focused on polio control strategies and campaign readiness.

The health department provided a comprehensive briefing on polio control measures, preparations for the five-day campaign starting April 21, and the vaccination targets set for the district.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring polio teams' accessibility in both urban and rural areas.

He directed officials to monitor team attendance, oversee transit teams, ensure staff presence at fixed centers, and strengthen security measures.

Additionally, he stressed the need for an extensive awareness campaign utilizing mosques, Friday sermons, media programs, and social media platforms to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated on time.

Key officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, District Health Officer, Deputy District Health Officer, Additional Assistant Commissioners, SP Headquarters, LHW Coordinator, Public Health Coordinator, District Khatib, EPI Coordinator, and representatives from WHO and the education department, participated in the session.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to deploy maximum resources for the success of the polio eradication drive, warning that any negligence in the campaign would not be tolerated.