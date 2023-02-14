UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad, Peshawar Victorious In National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Abbottabad and Peshawar earned victories in the 8th National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship at the Bhutto Ground on Tuesday

Abbottabad beat Lahore by 68 runs while Peshawar defeated Islamabad by 7 wickets, in the ongoing National Championship organized by Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association. Abbottabad defeated Lahore by 68 in the match.

Batting first, Abbottabad scored 194 runs for four wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Humayun scored 73 runs off 43 balls with the help of 9 fours and three sixes, while Khan scored 43 runs with the help of four fours and one six, Faisal Hayat added 28 runs. For Lahore, Abdullah Ejaz and Shahid Vito took two wickets, in response, Lahore was bundled out for 126 runs in 18.3 overs.

Chief guest Regional Head Peshawar Sajid Khan gave Humayun a cash award along with a trophy for Man of the Match.

In the second match, Peshawar defeated Islamabad by 7 wickets. Islamabad was bowled out for 119 runs while playing first, Mohammad Haroon scored 36 runs and Mohammad Naeem scored 30 runs on its behalf.

For Peshawar, Momin took 3 wickets for 19 runs while Atif dismissed two players for 13 runs. In reply, Peshawar achieved the target for the loss of three wickets in 16.3 overs. Wajid Alam scored 49 runs off 36 balls including five fours and two sixes. Rahmat hit three fours and a six in 36 runs, captain Nihar Alam scored 29 runs. Mohammad Naeem took three wickets.

PPDCA General Secretary and Tournament Director Ameeruddin Ansari gave Momin a trophy and cash award as Man of the Match.

On February 15 (Wednesday), Abbottabad would face Peshawar, while Lahore will face Islamabad.

