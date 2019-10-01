UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad, Rawalpindi End Without A Ball Bowled On Day Four

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:33 PM

No ball was bowled at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi's KRL Stadium on day four of round three first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixtures due to heavy overnight rains and wet outfield

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :No ball was bowled at Abbottabad cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi's KRL Stadium on day four of round three first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixtures due to heavy overnight rains and wet outfield.

The final day of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contest at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Southern Punjab was called-off at 1.40pm.

Only 86 overs were possible in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 295 for four. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah, hitting 12 fours each, put up a solid 167-run stand, despite rain interrupting the play. Farhan scored 78 from 138 balls and Israrullah top scored with a 180-ball 89.

Ashfaq Ahmed, who came to bat at number three, was unbeaten on 61 off 113 balls, which was laced with five fours and two sixes. With him at the crease was Zohaib Khan at 20. At the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi, the play was called-off at 3.15pm.

Sindh were 257 for four with captain Asad Shafiq, who hit 10 fours in his 143-ball 77, and Saud Shakeel batting at 10.

Saad Ali and Khurram Manzoor were the other notable contributors with 63 and 54.

Earlier, in the match, Northern scored 271 all-out on the back of fifties by Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam. Rohail, the Pakistan U19 captain, hit 67 runs from 120 balls, hitting 12 fours, and Hammad's 58, which had five fours and two sixes, came from 117 balls.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 295-4, 86 overs (Israrullah 89, Sahibzada Farhan 78, Asfaq Ahmed 61 not out, Zohaib Khan 20 not out; Mohammad Abbas 2-53) v Southern PunjabNorthern v Sindh, KRL Stadium, RawalpindiNorthern 271 all-out, 102.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 67, Hammad Azam 58, Umer Waheed 35, Haider Ali 26; Kashif Bhatti 3-51, Tabish Khan 3-70, Sohail Khan 2-60). Sindh 257-4, 82 overs (Asad Shafiq 77 not out, Saad Ali 63, Khurram Manzoor 54, Omair bin Yousuf 36).

