Abbottabad Red beat Hawalian in Regional Inter-Club Basketball

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Abbottabad Red defeated Hawalian club by 60-51 points in the final of the Abbottabad Regional Inter-Club Basketball Championship part of the Annual Sports Gala being organized by District Govt and Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf was the chief guest on this occasion. The final match was also witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion. Both Abbottabad Red and Hawalian club gave each other a tough fight.

Abbottabad Red failed to click in the first and second quarters led by Hawalian club but later on in the third and fourth quarters it staged a strong come back and marched into victory.

In the first quarters Hawalian club was leading by 15-18 and in the second at 23-29 but in the fourth Abbottabad Red took the lead and raced up to 44-38 in the 3rd quarters and finished the fourth quarters at 60-51. For Abbottabad Red Haris Khan, Basit Ali, Nouman Ahamd played well while for the Hawalian club Imran, Rehan Khan and Murad Ali played well.

At the end, the chief guest AC Usman Ashraf gave away trophies and cash prizes. He also appreciated Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad Syed Saqlain Shah for organizing a sports gala wherein different sports events are part of it.