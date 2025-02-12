Abbottabad Region Cricket trials conclude with promising talent selection

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The selection trials for the U-15, U-17 and U-19 cricket teams of the Abbottabad Region for the 2024-25 season successfully concluded at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of District Abbottabad Head Coach Rameez Ahmad, the trials witnessed enthusiastic participation from young, aspiring cricketers eager to showcase their skills.

In the first phase of the trials, a total of 108 players competed across different age categories, with 10 players selected from each group based on their performance. These promising players advanced to the second phase, where a more detailed evaluation process was conducted.

During the second phase, Regional Head Coach Saqib Faqir, alongside District Coach Rameez Ahmad, carefully assessed the shortlisted players, eventually selecting five players from each age group. The final 15 players will now proceed to a specialized training camp in Peshawar, where they will receive intensive coaching to refine their techniques and prepare for the upcoming season.

Speaking about the selection process, Rameez Ahmad stated, "The selection was made after a thorough evaluation of the players' skills and potential. We were highly impressed with the talent on display, and we are eager to see these young athletes grow and develop further. The 30 selected players will receive top-level training to enhance their capabilities, and we are committed to providing them with the best opportunities to excel."

The coaching staff remains dedicated to nurturing these talented cricketers, ensuring they receive the necessary support to reach their full potential. With the upcoming training camp in Peshawar, anticipation is high for the continued development of these promising athletes as they gear up to represent the Abbottabad Region in the 2024-25 season.