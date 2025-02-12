Open Menu

Abbottabad Region Cricket Trials Conclude With Promising Talent Selection

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Abbottabad Region Cricket trials conclude with promising talent selection

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The selection trials for the U-15, U-17 and U-19 cricket teams of the Abbottabad Region for the 2024-25 season successfully concluded at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of District Abbottabad Head Coach Rameez Ahmad, the trials witnessed enthusiastic participation from young, aspiring cricketers eager to showcase their skills.

In the first phase of the trials, a total of 108 players competed across different age categories, with 10 players selected from each group based on their performance. These promising players advanced to the second phase, where a more detailed evaluation process was conducted.

During the second phase, Regional Head Coach Saqib Faqir, alongside District Coach Rameez Ahmad, carefully assessed the shortlisted players, eventually selecting five players from each age group. The final 15 players will now proceed to a specialized training camp in Peshawar, where they will receive intensive coaching to refine their techniques and prepare for the upcoming season.

Speaking about the selection process, Rameez Ahmad stated, "The selection was made after a thorough evaluation of the players' skills and potential. We were highly impressed with the talent on display, and we are eager to see these young athletes grow and develop further. The 30 selected players will receive top-level training to enhance their capabilities, and we are committed to providing them with the best opportunities to excel."

The coaching staff remains dedicated to nurturing these talented cricketers, ensuring they receive the necessary support to reach their full potential. With the upcoming training camp in Peshawar, anticipation is high for the continued development of these promising athletes as they gear up to represent the Abbottabad Region in the 2024-25 season.

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

6 minutes ago
 Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolut ..

Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..

3 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

51 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue g ..

KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%

3 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 MPAs briefed on PICIIP

MPAs briefed on PICIIP

3 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

2 hours ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports