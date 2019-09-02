Abbottabad retains 'All Pakistan Blind Cricket' title

Abbottabad retained the title for the third consecutive years after defeating Attock blind cricket team in the All Pakistan Blind Cricket Tournament part of 27th National Special Games played at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Abbottabad retained the title for the third consecutive years after defeating Attock blind cricket team in the All Pakistan Blind Cricket Tournament part of 27th National Special Games played at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday.

MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon was the chief guest on this occasion. Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Faisal, former Director sports Tariq Mehmood, Manager Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Shoukat Gul Jadoon, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the final match.

Attock Blind Cricket Club skipper won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 224 runs and in reply Abbottabad Blind Cricket Club international skipper Riasat hammered a cracking 115 including 16 boundaries. He smashed all the bowlers all around with some excellent hitting and made a vital 115 runs, thus enabling team to chase 224 runs for the loss of one wicket after playing 17.3 overs.

Speaking on this occasion, Abbottabad Blind Cricket Club Muhammad Bilal presented the report and lauded Directorate of Sports KP for holding international level festival which involved more than 500 players with disability.

He also appreciated Tariq Mehmood for masterminding the Games 27-years ago and now it becomes the only National level event for the persons with disabilities.

In her speech, MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon said that the special persons have good talent and they needed due support. She said the govt is very keen and that is why Directorate of Sports KP is the only platform for special persons to show their hidden talent.

She said as announced by Senior Minister to involve more international teams from next year. It would give ample opportunities to the special players to play side-by-side and learn good things from the international players, MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon added.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. The winner awarded Rs. 20,000 cash prize while the runners-up got 15000 as cash prizes.