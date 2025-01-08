Abbottabad Table Tennis Team Achieves Silver In National Championship
January 08, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Abbottabad Table Tennis Club has brought pride to the city as its boys' and girls' teams secured second place in the All Pakistan Inter-Board Championship, earning silver medals. The achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the young players and their coaching staff.
Coaches Raheel Ziauddin and Syed Imad expressed their delight, stating, “The players put in tremendous effort, and their dedication paid off. This success reflects their commitment and determination.” The coaches also emphasized the importance of consistent training and support to further nurture these young athletes.
Senior players Zahid Khan and Sajid Rafiq Mughal praised the outstanding performance of the team. They announced plans to organize a dedicated training camp aimed at refining the players' skills and boosting their confidence for future competitions. "The training camp will provide them with the necessary techniques to improve their game and represent the region even more effectively," they added.
However, they highlighted the need for greater support from the sports department. "If the sports department steps forward to sponsor these players and provides essential equipment such as rackets and balls, the results could be even more impressive," Zahid Khan said.
